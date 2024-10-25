"The number 72 was enunciated with something like reverence": An outside view of this year's Lib Dem Conference

Greg Taylor has written about his impressions of the three main political parties' conferences this autumn on the LSE British Politics and Policy blog.
Here's what he made of the Liberal Democrats:
The Lib Dems, up first as usual, were so full of zest that their hair practically stood on end from the moment they piled out of Brighton Station (those that had some, anyway). In debates, in speeches, and in casual conversation the number 72 was enunciated with something like reverence, something like disbelief. 72, the number of Lib Dem MPs elected in July, the party’s most ever and a jump of 645% from their devastating 2019 result. 72, the Shibboleth that elicited lusty cheers that only increased in volume over four long days.
Fringe debates on social care, on environmentalism, on education, drew hundreds of eager ears. Too many for piddling meeting rooms, leaving latecomers lingering gloomily by closed doors. Lib Dems now represent the UK’s northern reaches, its most southern tip, and urban and rural areas in-between. Their Conference gave all of them their first forum to grapple with what this means and how they should act as the third party in Westminster and hold the government to account.
Sir Ed Davey – an ever-present, bungee-jumping beacon during the election campaign, morphed into a serious statesman. Mostly. Usually ever-present around conference, this year he was barely glimpsed. Assumedly wining and dining donors, and enmeshed in serious backroom meetings, a rare spotting of the Leader was greeted with post-resurrection giddiness by the throngs.
The energy fizzed, especially during the infamous Glee Club on the final night, when attendees let their hair down by crooning specially-written hymns to Lib Demmery, set to pop tunes, in raucous unison. You could just tell they can’t wait for Conference 2025.
