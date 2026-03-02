John Rogers explores Acton Town, Turnham Green and Chiswick House Park

Time for another London walk with John Rogers:
A walk from Acton Town Tube Station down Bollo Lane looking at the changes taking place there, then across Turnham Green where I talk about the Civil War battle that took place there in 1642. The video ends at the beautiful Chiswick House Park.
This walking tour explores West London history, urban change, and hidden landscapes, moving through Acton, Bollo Lane, Turnham Green, and Chiswick. Along the way it touches on London regeneration, psychogeography, Civil War history, grand houses, and the last industrial London.
Most signs of the Acton Town to South Acton branch disappeared long ago. Diamond Geezer has an article about it.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and he blogs at The Lost Byway.
