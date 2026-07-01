Tears and celebrations as river 'wiggle' restored

The judges have torn themselves away from England's World Cup game, and our Headline of the Day Award goes to BBC News.
The headline stands above an encouraging story from Shropshire:
An 18-month-long project to "re-wiggle" a river after more than a century has been successfully completed prompting "tears and celebrations".
A section of the River Kemp, in south Shropshire, had been straightened by landowners in the 1800s, disconnecting it from its natural floodplain and reducing biodiversity.
Now water is flowing in the meander again, after it was restored in a project led by Severn Rivers Trust and involved local landowners.
The illustration shows the distinctive signpost at Little Brampton, where this work has been carried out.
No comments:
Post a Comment