The Joy of Six 1038

To preserve our environment, we must realise that nature is not elsewhere - in the safari park or on an eco-resort - but here and everywhere, argues John Burnside.
Jonathan Meades revisits the county of his boyhood: "Wiltshire, in the grip of the Church, the army and the past, gets the architecture and sub-architecture that reflects those unhappy fates."
"Although it was the next major leap forward in visual storytelling after Citizen Kane, many did not recognise it until the ’70s. The lyrical nature of the horror on the screen was perfectly complemented by the fantastic screenplay by James Agee." Swapnil Dhruv Bose on Charles Laughton's masterpiece Night of the Hunter.
The background to Marianne Faithfull's hit As Tears Go By is explored by Mick McStarkey.
Kathryn Burrington finds that the path to Halnaker Windmill is "a magical tunnel of trees".
