Monday, January 24, 2022

Walking the secret alignments of London with John Rogers

A walk linking Bunhill Fields, Bunhill Row, Old Street, St Luke's and City Road. It takes in the burial places of William Blake and Daniel Defoe.

John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.

