Walking the secret alignments of London with John Rogers

A walk linking Bunhill Fields, Bunhill Row, Old Street, St Luke's and City Road. It takes in the burial places of William Blake and Daniel Defoe.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
A walk linking Bunhill Fields, Bunhill Row, Old Street, St Luke's and City Road. It takes in the burial places of William Blake and Daniel Defoe.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment