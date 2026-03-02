Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, March 02, 2026
Dame Mary Berry "frightened" after being arrested at US border
The judges were heard grumbling about "clickbait; nevertheless, yahoo news! wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:50 pm
Labels: Awards, Food, Television, US Society
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment