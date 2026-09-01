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Tuesday, September 01, 2026
An afternoon at Foxton locks (with added alpacas)
I went to Foxton Locks this afternoon. I met these charming alpacas, and there were boats, locks, the remains of an Edwardian inclined plane and stuff too.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 7:42 pm
Labels: Alpacas, Canals, Foxton, Leicestershire
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