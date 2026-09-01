Former Reform UK councillor joins the Lib Dem group on West Northamptonshire

NN Journal reports some unexpected news from Northamptonshire:
A former Reform UK cabinet member on West Northamptonshire Council has now joined the Liberal Democrat group.
Cllr Kathryn Shaw previously stepped down from her role as portfolio holder for children, families and education at the start of 2026. In March, she later quit the Reform UK group completely, becoming an independent.
Cllr Shaw told NN Journal:
"Over the past eight months, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what matters most to me, both as a councillor and as a person. For me, it has always been about people before politics, with children, families and our communities at the forefront of everything I do.
"Joining the Liberal Democrats feels like the right next step, alongside a group who share that strong community focus and who understand the importance of putting residents first.
"I have also been consistently impressed by the calibre of the Liberal Democrat group. There is a depth of knowledge, intellect, experience and thoughtful challenge within the team that I genuinely believe has a great deal to offer West Northamptonshire.
"I will continue to ask challenging questions, push boundaries and make a bit of noise when it’s needed but always with the same purpose: to make a genuine difference to the people I represent."
Back in March, she explained her resignation from Reform UK to BBC News:
"My decision is grounded in professional judgement and principle. I believe I can more effectively advocate for strong safeguarding systems, accountable governance and the removal of unnecessary bureaucracy affecting children and vulnerable people outside of a party structure.
"My commitment to protecting children, strengthening safeguarding culture and demanding accountability remains unwavering. The work continues, and it must continue with integrity, consciousness and courage."
Jonathan Harris, leader of the Lib Dem group on West Northamptonshire told NN Journal today:
"We are delighted that Kathryn has decided to join the Liberal Democrats. It is clear that Kathryn is passionate about making a difference to the people of West Northants.
"We welcome her energy, enthusiasm, commitment and experience to the team and we are looking forward to supporting her in her work.
"She joins our group as another community-focused councillor; Lib Dem Councillors work hard to support their communities and have a strong desire to make a difference to people’s lives."
God adds:
I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.
h/t Mark Pack.
We need to know an awful lot more about this, my first reaction was a big NO. Reform are against everything The Libdems stand for. Has Councillor Shaw undergone a massive change in her Politics & Worldview or is She simply not interested in Politics ?ReplyDelete
This story looks appealing on the face of it.
I think the local party is in the best position to make a judgement on our new member. Reform is unremittingly terrible, but I wouldn't assume that everyone associated with it is - it has clearly mobilised some people not involved in politics before, in large part on an 'anti-system' appeal. Most Reform councillors seem out of their depth, but it is perfectly possible that for a minority, being elected will be a political education in itself. And if that leads them to the Lib Dems, then that is to be celebrated.Delete