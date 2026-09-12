The Grimond Society and economic democracy

The Grimond Society, a Liberal Democrat group that aims to build support for economic democracy and a more cooperative and mutualistic economy, gets a good write up on the Co-op News website.
It quotes the society's founder, Jack Meredith:
"The Liberal Democrats have always stood for the idea of liberty and freedom from poverty, from homelessness, from what Beveridge called the evils of society. And why would we stop at the ballot box? Clearly it makes sense that if we want to try and enrich people’s lives, and help them find meaning, why aren’t we supporting co-operatives more and being more vocal about them?"
The Grimond Society has a website, and you can also read about its ambitions in an article on Lib Dem Voice.
The Liberal Party's support for economic democracy was one of the things that first attracted me to it. That support dwindled over the Alliance years, when the most you heard was support for employee shareholding.
This is a questionable idea – if things go wrong you can lose both your job and your capital – and behind it, I suspected at the time, was little more than a desire to make people work harder.
Since merger, we have heard little from the Lib Dems on the subject, so all power to the Grimond Society.
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