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Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Vampire Weekend: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
I heard this late one long ago night on Radio 3's Late Junction and thought I had discovered an obscure band to like.
Then I discovered they were the most fashionable new band in the world.
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