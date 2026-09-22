A podcast on Christopher Hill's The World Turned Upside Down

Let's travel far from Brighton and the Liberal Democrats's autumn conference to an hour-long discussion of Christopher Hill's The World Turned Upside Down: Radical Ideas During the English Revolution, a book published in 1972.
I read it just after I had taken A-level History and found it more interesting than anything I had read about the 17th century while studying for that. Somehow it fitted together with Jethro Tull's album Songs From the Wood to form a ruralist, traditionalist strand in my politics that I have never quite been able to expunge.
The discussion, as the YouTube blurb says, includes these topics:
- Did Hill invent the idea of the English revolution?
- How did the radicalism of the 1960s affect Hill's approach?
- Was Winstanley an anarchist?
- Was the English Revolution the beginning of modernity?
This is worth a listen if you have any interest in the 17th century or the history of radical political ideas in England.
This seems a good place to mention Conrad Russell. He was a romantic in politics, but not in his work as an academic historian - he was certainly another post-revisionist.
Reviewing a book like Hill's, he would be generous: what was valuable in it would be drawn out, but he would move on to express some doubts about it and gently edge the reader back towards more mainstream thinking.
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