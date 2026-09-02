Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Back to Sandy Campbell and Tsar Nicholas II

My great great grandmother's brother Sandy Campbell, as we have seen, was the subject of an article in The Sphere (13 October 1900). This photograph was one of those that accompanied it, and was captioned:
Sandy Campbell looking our for deer on Lochnagar 
These field-glasses were presented to Mr. Campbell by the Czar when his Imperial Majesty visited Glassalt Shiel

 According to A,N. Wilson's Victoria: A Life, the Nicholas II did not much enjoy his visit to Balmoral in 1896:

Nicholas hated Balmoral; he hated being surrounded by all his wife's extended German family; and he disliked being taken out for sport in the freezing wet weather. They had no luck in finding a stag and only managed to shoot a brace of grouse.

Perhaps the Tsar's gift to Sandy was a veiled criticism of his competence as a ghillie?

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