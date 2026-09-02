Back to Sandy Campbell and Tsar Nicholas II

Sandy Campbell looking our for deer on Lochnagar
These field-glasses were presented to Mr. Campbell by the Czar when his Imperial Majesty visited Glassalt Shiel
According to A,N. Wilson's Victoria: A Life, the Nicholas II did not much enjoy his visit to Balmoral in 1896:
Nicholas hated Balmoral; he hated being surrounded by all his wife's extended German family; and he disliked being taken out for sport in the freezing wet weather. They had no luck in finding a stag and only managed to shoot a brace of grouse.
Perhaps the Tsar's gift to Sandy was a veiled criticism of his competence as a ghillie?
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