Lord Bonkers' foreword to the new Liberator Songbook

As far as I know, this foreword appeared in the new Liberator Songbook on sale at Brighton. It's not perhaps his lordship's most seminal work, but I'm posting it here for completeness and so I don't lose it.
Besides, he's reminded me that my rent falls due on Lady Day.
Talking of Liberator, you can download the latest issue for free from the magazine's website. And, while you're on there, why not sign up to be notified each time a new issue drops?
Tel. Rutland 7
Don’t get me wrong, I love the Home Counties. I’m never happier than when toying with a macaroon in a tea shop in the shadow of the North Downs. But don’t you think there should be more Liberal Democrat MPs from other parts of the country? It’s not as if they’re labelled “Here be dragons” on the map. Well, the upper Welland Valley is, but that is an exception.
To encourage the party’s bigwigs to widen their horizons, I’m going to suggest some songs from these neglected areas that could be included in this songbook next year. We appear to be doing Terribly Well in Scotland, but perhaps less so in Wales. So let’s hear the Eurovision winning Boom Bangor Boom (but not that ancient Welsh anthem Cwm Sixth).
From the North East of England, we could have Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Sunderland, and from Lincolnshire Roxy Music’s Louth is the Drug. We hold North Norfolk, of course, but it would do no harm to slip Cromer Chameleon in there too.
From Shropshire comes The Wham!’s Clun Tropicana, and from the North West Olivia Rodrigo’s Bootle and Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend to attract the young people. Do I surprise you, reader? I didn’t get to mastermind the RutBeat movement of the Sixties without keeping up with the hit parade, you know.
Finally, it’s worth noting that “Market Harborough” can be substituted for “California” or “San Francisco” in any song title where they appear. So we have Market Harborough Dreaming, (I Left My Heart) In Market Harborough and The Move’s Market Harborough Man.
So I ask you now to join me in a chorus of Market Harborough (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair).
Bonkers
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