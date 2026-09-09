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Wednesday, September 09, 2026
Bryan Ferry: A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
Bob Dylan glammed up sounds good. This is on Ferry's 1973 debut album These Foolish Things, and it reached no. 10 in the singles chart the same year.
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