Meanwhile in Staffordshire: The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance

The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance took place today. I can't find a video of the proceedings, so here's a short one from 2016.
Wikipedia explains:
The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is a folk dance which takes place each September in the village of Abbots Bromley in Staffordshire, England.
It is performed by ten dancers, accompanied by a musician playing an accordion and a youth with a triangle. Six of the dancers carry reindeer horns; the remaining four take the roles of a hobby horse, Maid Marian, a fool, and a youth with a bow and arrow.
On Wakes Monday the performers dance around the parish all day, beginning early in the morning at the parish church where the horns are stored.
That entry also has plenty on the dance's history and possible significance.
Edward Woodward adds: Oh God! Oh Jesus Christ!
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