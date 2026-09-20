Lord Bonkers' Diary: They don’t shout “Get in the hole!”

this post and you will see why. I haven't dared raise the subject with Lord Bonkers.
The old boy is more on the ball with golf courses and terrorism. This is from the Guardian last month: "Seven people charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland have been accused of malicious damage 'having a terrorist connection'."
Thursday
Dusk finds me wending my way to the palatial sett beneath the triumphal arch I had erected to celebrate the victory of Wallace Lawler in the Birmingham Ladywood by-election of 1969. My host, the King of the Badgers, is relieved that the drought has broken, as his fellow members of the genus Meles had been obliged to frequent the nation’s golf courses to find ground soft enough to dig for invertebrates.
Now, I have no quarrel with badgers on golf courses – they don’t wear loud plaid trousers or shout “Get in the hole!” – but some members have cut up rough about their greens being cut up. Then some fool decided that digging up a golf course counts as terrorism (that’s Labour for you), so things were threatening to turn ugly until the rain came.
Incidentally, if you are playing the 13th on the Royal & Decrepit’s links beside Rutland Water, aim for the sett in the centre of the 12th fairway: an iron shot down its throat will see your ball reappear inches from the flag on the green you are interested in.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week
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