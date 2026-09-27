Sunday, September 27, 2026

How did people cross the Humber before the bridge?


Andytoknow introduces us to New Holland, a railway village on the south bank of the Humber, and in particular to New Holland Pier station, where trains met the ferry that made the crossing to and from Hull.
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