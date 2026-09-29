Russia opens criminal case against Lib Dem councillor

Russia's spy agency has opened a criminal case against a Liberal Democrat councillor, accusing her of being part of a terrorist organisation.
Ksenia Maximova, who was born in Russia, is a Lib Dem member of Ealing Borough Council. She is also the founder of the Russian Democratic Society, an organisation that works to counter authoritarianism and war by empowering democratic voices from Russia. It is designated "undesirable" under Russian law.
She told Sky News that being put on Russia's list of terrorists comes as no surprise:
"For years everyone was saying it's a bit random that I was still not on it. I guess I'm one of the last ones, I was a bit more careful."
Now the Russian authorities have opened a case against Ms Maximova under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code, which concerns participation in an organisation designated as terrorist under Russian law:
Ms Maximova could face prosecution if she returns to Russia, but says she already knew she could not go back:
"The problem comes if they stick you on Interpol," she added, saying that could see her held up at passport controls when she travels.
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