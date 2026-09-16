Coyote vs. Acme: "A warm and witty and weirdly moving film"

I went into Leicester yesterday to see Coyote vs. Acme – or "Coyote and Acme" as the lawyers are no doubt calling it.
As to my verdict on the film, I can't improve on the conclusion of Catherine Wheatley's review for Sight and Sound:
It’s a warm and witty and weirdly moving film, with a profoundly important seam of political satire running through it.
Audiences should be grateful to Ketchup for rescuing it from obscurity after it was shelved in 2023 by Warner Bros Discovery, allegedly as a tax-write off, and only offered to tender for distribution after a public backlash. It’s a nice story: the people and the independent taking on the big boys to save the day, and one that’s mirrored in the film's final twist.
And yet a matched pair of framing devices undercuts the film's own optimism: the use of The Clash’s I Fought the Law over the closing credits, and an opening title announces Ketchup as a subsidiary of – you guessed it – The Acme Corporation.
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