"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 13, 2026
Zoo advertises tickets for 'child predator tour'
BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award for this tale from Chester.
I am reminded of the glory days of Lord Bonkers' safari park at the Hall.
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