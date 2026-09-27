David Goodhart, arithmetic and our Quotation of the Day

I missed seeing the Old Etonian David Goodhart as one of the leading Trots on campus at York by a couple of years, but time moves on. Having spent the Blair years in very Blairite jobs, he is now an increasingly right-wing social and political commentator.
He took part in the latest edition of BBC Radio 4's Free Thinking last week, and his award-winning effort came in a contribution bemoaning the number of social science and humanities academics that begins at 21:36:
"What is 40 percent of 250,000? It's more than 100,000."
Goodhart also appeared convinced that Jean Baudrillard had argued that 9/11 didn't take place.
Our Trivia Desk has asked me to point out that he is the nephew of the late Liberal Democrat peer Willie Goodhart.
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