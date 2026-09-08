Traffic Cop Nick Lovatt sacked after committing more than 20 driving offences

The Derby Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award.
On one occasion, the fellow officer who stopped him is reported to have said:
"Who do we think we are, sir? The police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire?"
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
The Derby Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award.
On one occasion, the fellow officer who stopped him is reported to have said:
"Who do we think we are, sir? The police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire?"
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