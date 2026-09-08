Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Traffic Cop Nick Lovatt sacked after committing more than 20 driving offences

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The Derby Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award.

On one occasion, the fellow officer who stopped him is reported to have said:

"Who do we think we are, sir? The police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire?"

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