Christine Jardine will not fight Edinburgh West for the Lib Dems at the next election

Yesterday evening Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, published a statement saying she would not be the party's candidate in the seat next time.
Liberal Democrat Voice published the full text:
I have written to my local party to let them know I shall not be standing as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Edinburgh West at the next election, following the recent decision by some of the local party.
I have informed them that although I am able to request a ballot of the membership, it is with a heavy heart I have decided not to pursue this. I do not wish to expose anyone to more tension and division.
I shall continue to represent my constituents with the care I have always sought to bring over the last nine years.
It has been, and remains, an honour and a privilege to represent this part of the city, and to work with our fantastic communities.
This development has been met with surprise on social media and amid the picturesque ruins of what we used to call the blogosphere. For myself, I think it's a great shame, as Christine has been a good Liberal and a good campaigner.
The Independent thinks it knows what lies behind it:
Allies of Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine have told The Independent that she has decided to not stand at the next election as a Lib Dem because she was being forced out in favour of an ally of the party’s Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.
And Andrew Page, reminding us that Christine is a former journalist and will have chosen her words carefully, draws attention to the fact that this statement leaves her all her options open:
I note that she does not say she will not stand in the next General Election, only that she will not stand as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate.
Make of that, as he says, what you will. His observation does at least explain my careful choice of headline.
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