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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
The man in a coracle who retrieved the ball from the Severn for Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town's old ground at Gay Meadow stood beside the Severn, so loose shots could end up in the river.
This Nationwide report from 1975 is about the man who retrieved the ball when they did.
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