Write a guest post for Liberal England

I love publishing guest posts here on Liberal England. Have you thought of writing one yourself?
It could be on where the Liberal Democrats should go from here, on politics more generally or… anything really. Why not an article about a local campaign or quirky piece of history?
Please drop me an email if you'd like to discuss your idea first. I'd hate you to spend time on a piece I really wouldn’t want to publish.
Here are the last 10 guest posts on this blog:
- Lib Dems must be "Tough on billionaires, tough on the causes of billionaires" – Anselm Anon
- The Red Lion, Evesham, and the Warwickshire Avon – Peter Chambers
- Lord Summerisle obviously took the Liberal whip – Anselm Anon and Wighard of Canterbury
- To realise the health benefits of nature we must first admit we are part of it – Stuart Whomsley
- Political lessons from science fiction – Peter Chambers
- Councillor defection scores on the eve of polling day – Augustus Carp
- Why have the Lib Dems given up fighting most parliamentary by-elections? – Augustus Carp
- In praise of outgrounds: How cricket in small towns made a roaring comeback – Matthew Pennell
- Why has the HS2 project been such a disaster? – Peter Chambers
- Doctor Who: The most golden era? – Peter Chambers
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