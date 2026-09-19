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Saturday, September 19, 2026
Shock as 16 tonnes of soil mistakenly dropped in Shrewsbury
The Shropshire Star, and not for the first time, wins our Headline of the Day Award.
There's more about the scheme to improve the Abbey Foregate area of the town in a BBC News report.
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