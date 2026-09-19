Saturday, September 19, 2026

Shock as 16 tonnes of soil mistakenly dropped in Shrewsbury



The Shropshire Star, and not for the first time, wins our Headline of the Day Award.

There's more about the scheme to improve the Abbey Foregate area of the town in a BBC News report.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)