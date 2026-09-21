The ruins of Derwent church emerge from Ladybower Reservoir

As is traditional in a dry summer, Our History Underfoot has been to Ladybower Reservoir to see what remains of Derwent village have been revealed by the receding waters.
In a second video, he wonders at the many people who claim to have seen the steeple of Derwent church standing proud above the waves when they are not old enough to have done so. It was dynamited in 1947, partly because visitors had taken to swimming out to reach it.
Proof that the historical record is wrong? No, just another reminder of the fallibility of human memory.
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