Write a guest post for Liberal England

I love publishing guest posts here on Liberal England. Have you thought of writing one yourself?
It could be on where the Liberal Democrats should go from here, on politics more generally or… anything really. Why not an article about a local campaign or quirky piece of history?
Please drop me an email if you'd like to discuss your idea first. I'd hate you to spend time on a piece I really wouldn’t want to publish.
Here are the last 10 guest posts on this blog:
- Political lessons from science fiction – Peter Chambers
- Councillor defection scores on the eve of polling day – Augustus Carp
- Why have the Lib Dems given up fighting most parliamentary by-elections? – Augustus Carp
- In praise of outgrounds: How cricket in small towns made a roaring comeback – Matthew Pennell
- Why has the HS2 project been such a disaster? – Peter Chambers
- Doctor Who: The most golden era? – Peter Chambers
- Like a challenging computer game? Try the Government Digital Service – Mark Valentine
- Why Liberals must take power away from the media billionaires – Donnachadh McCarthy
- Reform and Labour are losing councillors fast – Augustus Carp
- Is Isaac Asimov's psychohistory fiction or reality? – Peter Chambers
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