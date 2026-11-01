From The Mere back to Ellesmere canal basin

I walked from Ellesmere canal basin to The Mere through the centre of the town, which made them seem further apart than they are. So I took the direct route on the way back, which took me up Church Hill.
When I reached a sign indicating there was a bowling green on top of an overgrown mound, I remembered Clun and Bishop's Castle, which both have greens among the remains of their old castles, and reasoned that the mound was probably once the motte of a castle. I was right - there's a brief entry on Ellesmere Castle on Wikipedia.
So this must be the oldest part of Ellesmere and, despite some interesting houses, it's a part most visitors don't get to see. I climbed Church Hill. went down the other side and, after I had crossed a main road, I was the parched cricket ground again and knew I was almost back at the canal basin.
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