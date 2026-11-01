The Ethiopians: Everything Crash

A site devoted to the band says:
The Ethiopians (originally The Ethiopian Children) were one of Jamaica’s most influential vocal groups during their heyday. Not only did the original quartet (Leonard Dillon, Wally Booker, Harold Bishop & Neville Duncan) spearhead the transition between Ska and Rocksteady, Dillon’s heavily Rastafarian lyrics also paved the way for the socially conscious roots reggae era that was to come.
The Reggae Museum adds that they were among the first Jamaican groups to tour widely in Britain.
This single from 1969 records a wave of public-sector strikes – a sort of Jamaican winter of discontent.
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