The media has been full of stories about the financial crisis facing Southwell Minster, which is at once perhaps the least known and among the most beautiful cathedrals in the country.
A post on the Southwell Minster website today quietly calms some fears about the building's future and says:
We have been truly humbled by the outpouring of support for the Minster. In just the last four weeks, we have received over 700 online donations, alongside many more gifts made in the Minster and by post. This generosity is enormously encouraging, and a powerful reminder of just how much the Minster means to so many people.
Meanwhile, Southwell Minster remains a place of worship, prayer, music, learning, welcome and community, with the full breadth of its ministry and public life continuing as normal.
May we take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your continued encouragement, prayers and support. Whether through worship, volunteering, donating, hospitality, practical help or simply being part of this community, each person helps to sustain the life and ministry of Southwell Minster. Thank you.
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