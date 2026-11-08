Abdul El-Sayed captained the University of Oxford lacrosse team

Lovers of trivia will know that Kris Kristofferson won a boxing Blue for Oxford, but our Trivia Desk has news of another American Rhodes Scholar who represented the university at sport.
It comes from England Lacrosse:
Former University of Oxford Lacrosse Club defender and men’s captain Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim-American, first Egyptian-American, and surely first Oxford Men’s Lacrosse Club alumni elected to the United States Senate after victory in the mid-term elections on Tuesday.
This is definitely our Trivial Fact of the Day.
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