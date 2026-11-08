Sunday, November 08, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed captained the University of Oxford lacrosse team

Embed from Getty Images

Lovers of trivia will know that Kris Kristofferson won a boxing Blue for Oxford, but our Trivia Desk has news of another American Rhodes Scholar who represented the university at sport.

It comes from England Lacrosse:

Former University of Oxford Lacrosse Club defender and men’s captain Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim-American, first Egyptian-American, and surely first Oxford Men’s Lacrosse Club alumni elected to the United States Senate after victory in the mid-term elections on Tuesday.

 This is definitely our Trivial Fact of the Day.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)