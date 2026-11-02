Reform leader of Leicestershire County Council resigns

It comes after Harrison had apologised after being recorded saying 76 council solicitors would be made redundant, branding them "incompetent", before saying "what I want to look at now is the women", in remarks which were then released on social media.
Harrison has said that his deputy Kevin Crook will become leader.
The Reform Party UK Exposed Bluesky has talked of rumours that several Reform councillors are in talks with Restore Britain or considering going independent. See last week's Harborough Mail report for some background on that.
All this has rather squeezed out news of the censure of the first deputy leader that Harrison appointed, Joseph Boam (the Private Pike of the Reform group).
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