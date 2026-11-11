The Joy of Six 1605

Sol Gamsu finds that Britain's schools are segregated by social class – in London in particular: "For post-16 education, London’s state schools and colleges are very unequal. In affluent western boroughs such as Richmond upon Thames or Kingston, working-class students are heavily concentrated in further education colleges, with a larger number of more middle-class state schools."
Lindsey Blumell says the media ultimately exposed Russell Brand, but his fame and celebrity added to victims' trauma: "The trial is an example of the role media can play in uplifting the career of powerful people like Brand. This is both through platforming celebrities in 'puff' articles and TV segments, as well as in their failure to act on reports of unprofessional and illegal behaviour."
"There is a note of tragedy in all of this, I think. In the days before sinking to the level of ugly and disreputable grouches such as Brendan O’Neill and Richard Littlejohn, Pearson was first a reliably clever TV reviewer for the Independent, then a bona fide literary sensation." Ian Winwood accounts for the hurtle to the right of my old classmate Allison Pearson.
"Made at Ealing Studios, Dead of Night ingeniously weaves together the separate visions of four directors. And it is the hand of Alberto Cavalcanti that gives his short tale of a ventriloquist going mad – or being driven to madness by supernatural means – its peculiar and lasting power." Self-Styled Siren on the Brazilian who also directed Went the Day Well?
Giles Wilcock on the mystery of the Black cricketer who played for the MCC in 1902.
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