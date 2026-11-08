Madra Salach: Ribbon Factory

Madra Salach – Dirty Dog in English – are a contemporary Irish folk band and Ribbon Factory, released as a single last month, will be on their debut album when it comes out in January.
The Guardian says they bring
a feral, snarling energy to the country’s latest folk revival. Their sound builds ably on some of the architects of that resurgence – the eerie shruti box droning and carefully layered instrumentation of Lankum, the shimmering wails of Lisa O’Neill.
Add a hint of Liam Gallagher to the mix – frontman Paul Banks’s voice has an astonishing force and clarity, and he affects a tempestuous, attack-and-withdraw relationship with the microphone – and you’ve got a very exciting package indeed.
A stereotypical Irish reader adds: Yer da's been listening to Radio 6 Music again.
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