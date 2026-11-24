I've been reading about the deep financial problems at Southwell Minster for a thing, and grim reading it is.
For a little light relief, I tried to stand up a story about the choir at Southwell that I'd heard. And I was successful, so we have a Trivial Fact of the Day.
Here's the Derby Daily Telegraph for 29 July 1974:
A colleague who saw his act at Baileys, Derby, last week described him as a combination of Elvis Presley and Rudolph Valentino.And as he curled up in a black leather armchair at the York Hotel, dressed in the black leather he always insists on wearing, I must admit it was difficult to imagine Alvin Stardust, formerly Shane Fenton, as Bernard Jewry, boy chorister at Southwell Minster."But it's true," he grinned. "Don't be fooled by the angelic look of choirboys. Some of us were little monsters."
And if you're asking who Alvin Stardust was, one of the House Points columns I used to write for Liberal Democrat News will tell you.
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