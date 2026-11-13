A 14-year-old Mick Jagger demonstrates rock climbing on television

How come Mick Jagger can still strut his stuff on stage even though he's in his eighties?
Part of it is his fitness regime, a "combination of gym sessions, dancing, running, swimming, cycling, kickboxing, yoga and Pilates".
And part must be an active youth. Mick's father, Basil Joe Jagger, was a PE teacher and gymnast who helped popularise basketball in Britain.
You can see a 14-year-old Mick and his dad in the video above, which is taken from a 1959 edition of the ATV children's programme Seeing Sport.
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