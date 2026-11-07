The Joy of Six 1603

Gaby Hinsliff says the Russell Brand verdict is a landmark in the history of the judicial system's understanding of consent: "For too long, cases involving young women alleging rape after going initially willingly to the bedrooms of rich or famous men have ended in sour, uneasy acquittals. Well, not any more. This verdict upholds the vital principle that consent to one thing is not consent to absolutely everything; that women still absolutely have the right to say no, even if they have in the past said yes."
Victoria Collins, Liberal Democrat MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, on the future of public service broadcasting: "It is crucial that trusted UK public service broadcasters and trusted news providers remain visible and easily discoverable. We must ensure that audiences can continue to have easy access to the range of original content that public service broadcasters provide."
"For some people with disabilities, going swimming or attending an exercise class comes with a worry that many others would never consider: could being seen to be physically active lead to their disability benefits being stopped?" Toni Williams uncovers the 'activity trap' that is stopping some disabled people from exercising.
"Munro constructed a glittering, savage milieu, where the drawing-room hypocrisies of the upper-middle-classes are mercilessly exposed. His agents of chaos are manifold: some are elegant young men who admire buttonholes and cufflinks, and bear romantic names like Reginald and Clovis Sangrail. More often than not, the disruptors are young children or animals, ruthlessly unsentimental, and devoted to the remorseless logic of truth." Philip Womack has read a new biography of H.H. Munro, better known as Saki.
The Silver Locket introduces us to the joys of collecting early Penguins.
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