The charity spoke to 19 parents before and after the change was made to capture the difference it has made to families. The report shares their accounts of its impact, as well as highlighting some of the challenges they still face:
"Shopping has just been so much easier since we got the increase. We’re able to buy more nutritious food, food that is better for the growing children, more fresh vegetables and protein based food, instead of just all the cheap stuff." – Couple household, one parent in part-time work, July 2026.
"I've been able to get the uniform with the increase, they have 25 per cent off in Tesco and so being able to get that, other than having to get everything from second-hand sales like always, which was really good." – Single parent with three children, in full-time work, July 2026.
You can download the report from the CPAG website.
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