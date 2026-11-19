Russell Brand and David Walliams both used legal threats to silence women. Lucy Nash says it’s time the practice was outlawed.
Chris Dillow asks what a political party that was pro-business would look like: "It would want us to rejoin the EU, prioritizing the interests of exporters over the obsession of a few cranks. It would want a liberal immigration policy not because immigrants cut wages (they don’t) but because they can fill labour market shortages. It would want a simpler tax system, especially one that’s easier for the self-employed and which removes the high tax rates for parents earning just over £100,000. It would want to tax land rather than incomes."
Jacqueline Arthur-Montagne presents warnings about the rise of AI from the classical world: "Herodes Atticus, a Roman senator who raised a cohort of enslaved children as teaching tools for his own family. Learning that his son could not master the alphabet – an early instance of dyslexia – Herodes conceived the idea 'to raise alongside his son 24 slave-boys, of the same age and each named for one of the letters'."
"He has been 'seen' in almost every country on earth, although none of these sightings is truly credible; for instance the detective who headed the case, Roy Ranson, who at the time was wholly convinced that Lucan had killed himself immediately, later acquired a book deal to explore his equally powerful conviction that Lucan was in Africa." Laura Thompson on the enduring story of the vanished Lord Lucan.
Anne Billson revisits her favourite film when she was 12: Tony Richardson's The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968). (The film features the 3rd Earl of Lucan, played by Harry Andrews: the missing one was the 7th.)
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