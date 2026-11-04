Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Procol Harum: Pandora's Box

Though it was included on the band's 1975 album Procol's Ninth and released as a single the same year, this song was written by Gary Brooker and Keith Reid back in the psychedelic Sixties.

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  1. Rob Spence04 November, 2026 16:59

    I am / was a huge fan of Procol Harum. This song always seemed an outlier on that album. It was produced by Lieber & Stoller, who assumed Procol were going to cover a bunch of their songs. They did cover one - “I keep forgetting” but the rest were Brooker / Reid as usual, except for a rather insipid cover of Lennon / McCartney “Eight Days a Week.” Total mismatch between band and producers.

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