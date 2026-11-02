John Rogers walks from Herne Bay and Reculver to Margate

John Rogers writes on YouTube:
This picturesque walk takes us across the vanished landscape of the Wantsum Channel which once separated the Isle of Thanet from the mainland.
We start at Herne Bay Pier and talk about the great French artist Marcel Duchamp's relationship with the town. At Reculver we explore the ruins of the medieval church and monastery and the Roman fort.
Then we walk across the windswept land that once lie under the sea before strolling in the sunset through Birchington-on-sea, Westgate-on-sea and arriving in Margate in the dark. A truly memorable walk.
I have been to Herne Bay and Reculver myself. Sad to say, John does not comes across an establishment that Lord Bonkers occasionally mentions: the Home for Distressed Canvassers, Herne Bay. But he does mention Tarkovsky and Marcel Duchamp.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
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