Sheila Hancock and Stratford Johns in the original London production of Annie

Here's The Stage reviewing the first London production of the musical Annie in 1978:
It says a good deal for the skill of Stratford Johns and Sheila Hancock that they manage to hold their own against the juvenile competition, but both give first-rate, amusing performances as Warbucks and Miss Hannigan, Stratford Johns surprising us with a melodious singing voice.
Sheila Hancock and Stratford Johns? Now that's what I call casting.
You can see Sheila Hancock in the video above and hear Stratford Johns, who shaved his head for the part, in the one below. Johns voice shouldn't have been such a surprise: he had recorded an album in 1965.
There's more of Sheila Hancock on stage in the wonderful edition of The South Bank Show about the staging from 1980 about the staging of the original production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
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