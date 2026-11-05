The Joy of Six 1602

David Henig argues that Brexit psychologically damaged a political generation – except one: "Andy Burnham was not an MP during the Brexit years. They didn’t talk about it so much in Manchester. This perhaps explains why he has felt able to move so far and fast to talk about rejoin, with some sign of coordination with a few senior folk in Brussels, and why he has received almost no strong support from colleagues."
Lottie Elton asks why, when councils are paying millions to private homes, children aren't receiving better care.
"One of the clearest findings from our research is the significance of authenticity. Staff from working-class backgrounds often face an unspoken expectation to adapt: to align with dominant norms of speech, behaviour and self-presentation." Iona Burnell Reilly and Jackie Carter say working‑class academics are still struggling to fit in at university.
Ed Simon marks the 300th anniversary of Jonathan Swift's famous book: "As the numbers of people who have actually read Gulliver’s Travels have dwindled, its name recognition holds on, though today the adjective 'Swiftian' just as likely calls to mind Taylor as Jonathan. A predicament to our own detriment, for Swift provides as full of a diagnosis of our own diseased era as his own."
"Clem Cattini called himself 'a musical navvie'. It was a humble description, but the records he played on say otherwise. Forty-three of them reached number one in Britain. He drummed on 'Telstar' and 'Shakin' All Over' two of the most important rock and roll records this country has produced." Jason Barnard pays tribute to Cattini, who died this week.
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