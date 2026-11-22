One of the most remarkable Democrat victories in their midterm landslide was in Georgia, where Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first black woman to be elected as a state governor. She also became, at once, Georgia's first black governor and first woman governor.
Keisha Lance Bottoms' father was the singer Major Lance, who toured extensively in Britain during the Sixties and early Seventies. The Monkey Time, which was written by Curtis Mayfield, was a minor hit for him in the US. The song was later covered by several British bands.
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