Summer drought means no jump meetings at Ludlow this winter

In a development that will bring the reality of the climate crisis home to a certain kind of Tory, Ludlow race course has been forced to cancel its entire winter National Hunt programme because of last summer's drought.
BBC News explains:
The issue has been trying to replace dead grass and encourage new growth on approximately 25 per cent of the quick-draining, gravel-based track.
But, although the rain did return in September, there has not been enough to help stimulate sufficient grass growth as the days have shortened.
The course's almost unique capacity to drain well enough to stay in raceworthy condition throughout many a wet autumn and winter has proved on this occasion to be its undoing.
A total of 14 race meeting will now be transferred from Ludlow to other courses.
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