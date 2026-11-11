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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Small Faces: Itchycoo Park
Once, long before you were born, I played this over and over again on the jukebox of The Bird in Hand, Henstridge.
The pub also had a bar billiards table, so it was a good evening.
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