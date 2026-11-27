"Six months after ending 16 years of Labour majority control and entering a Joint Administration with the Greens, we are demonstrating how Liberal Democrats can exercise influence in local government and turn our political ambitions into practical action." Victor Chamberlain explains how Southwark Lib Dems are putting their May election manifesto into practice.
"Communion is not a book about religion or one’s religious journey. It is a political move of a man who claims to be condemning elitism all while repeatedly demonstrating how desperately he wants to be President of the United States." Samuele F.S. Pardini finds that finds that JD Vance has a mediocre mind and is a poor writer.
Joanne Edge argues that using retrospective diagnosis to identify famous neurodivergent people in the past is bad history and bad for neurodivergent identity today.
Kieren McCarthy on the many writers who have made Putney their home: "To Dickens and his friends it was the country, just within reach of town. To the Victorians and Edwardians it became a suburb, comfortable and quiet, and to a young writer arriving in 1934 it was a room by the railway and a labouring job. In the 1960s and 70s it was a party by the river and on the Common."
"When Bosanquet bowled Australia out by taking eight for 107 in the first Test of 1905, W. L. Murdoch’s match report described him as 'the Prince of Googlers'." Giles Wilcock explores the derivation of the word "googly", now used to describe an off break bowled with a leg break action. The delivery was introduced to cricket by Bernard Bosanquet, the father of the ITN newscaster.
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