I don't know about the judges, but I was interested to read:
Staff will mix the manure with Stockholm tar, a pine-based tar, and straw to create a traditional sealant paste known as chalico, or 'charlie'.
The paste is used alongside oakum – loosely twisted hemp, jute or flax fibres soaked in tar – which is driven into the seams between the planks using a caulking iron and mallet to make the hull watertight.
But where do you get oakum from now they've closed all the workhouses? (Sorry, I've been watching Oliver Twist.)
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