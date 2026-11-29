download it free of charge from the magazine's website.
I'll start posting Lord Bonkers' Diary tomorrow – you lucky people. But first, here's my review of David Howarth's new book, which is also to be found in Liberator 438.
You can order Being Liberal from the Ethics Press website.
Being Liberal: The Liberal Disposition in Contemporary British Politics
David Howarth
Ethics Press, 2026, £29.99 (paperback)
Being Liberal finds David Howarth, who was a councillor in Cambridge for 17 years and the city’s MP between 2005 and 2010, in reflective mood. He has set himself the task of preserving the memory of what it has been like to be a Liberal in Britain over the past 50 years.
Usefully, he concerns himself less with the theories Liberals espouse than with their political instincts or intuitions. As he says, "Being Liberal does not consist of applying abstract doctrines to political problems but rather of reacting to events and to what other people say or do in characteristic ways."
That is an insight he will have gained in local government, where you face an agenda that is often not of your choosing. It is this that makes having been a councillor an instructive background for a future MP. By contrast, those who serve their apprenticeship as Spads or in think-tanks are rewarded for doubling down on their party’s current preoccupations.
What Howarth is aiming at is a Liberal equivalent of the Conservative "dispensation" that the philosopher Michael Oakeshott offered in 1956:
a propensity to use and to enjoy what is available rather than to wish for or to look for something else; to delight in what is present rather than what was or what might be … to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss.
There was always an element of wishful thinking to this beguiling formulation. Seventy years later, when Conservative MPs are more likely to read Isabel Oakeshott than Matthew Oakeshott, it hardly leaps off the page as a shrewd summation of their beliefs. My own Tory MP, for one, has abjured present laughter altogether until every British institution has been remade to within an inch of its life.
Howarth offers an equivalent Liberal disposition in the form of seven “elements, instincts or intuitions”:
- Being open to new ideas and ways of living
- Hating abuses of power
- Having a generous non-judgemental attitude to other people’s ways of life
- Hating being treated, and hating others being treated, as members of groups or classifications rather than as unique individuals
- Reacting negatively to claims of hierarchical superiority and to lack of humility, including claims to a monopoly of wisdom
- Staying cool and trying to be rational
- Valuing moderation and looking for compromise
He drew up this schema after reading the memoirs and other writings of prominent Liberals and Liberal Democrats from the last 50 years, and also Why I am a Liberal Democrat (edited by Duncan Brack) from 1996, which he makes appear an undervalued resource. His discussion of these seven elements is then illuminated by quotations from these books.
No framework is perfect, so you will come across the occasional point discussed under a heading where you might not expect to find it, but the book has an index of names to help you. It is also worth emphasising that where Howarth detects tension between two of his elements, he admits its existence and often offers a wise suggestion as to how we might seek to resolve it.
It is tempting to stop at this point and just tell you to read the book, but I will engage in a little discussion of its ideas. Howarth’s third element – having a generous non-judgemental attitude to other people’s way of life – is certainly an important constituent of Liberalism. We are not people who seek to condemn others and we are not curtain-twitchers either.
But to live is to make judgements, and making those judgements need not be ungenerous. We all have people we admire and wish we were more like, just as there are people we do not admire. What is Liberal is being open to revising your judgements of people, and everything else, in the light of experience. We need not be like the left-wingers – they flourished a decade or two ago – who were given, when you expressed an opinion about anything, to saying disapprovingly: "You’re making a judgement there."
Howarth’s fourth element – hating being treated, and hating others being treated, as members of groups or classifications rather than as unique individuals – is illustrated by copious quotation from Why I am a Liberal Democrat. I could cheer those who condemn snobbery, but there have always been Liberals who think it impolite to go on about social class, and even those who grasp its importance tend to be short of ideas for reducing its influence on British society.
It was a Conservative education minister, George Walden, who mourned that Britain is the only modern democracy where the two main political parties send their children to different schools. Unless a British party is prepared to talk about this, and end the system under which educating the children of the richest families separately from other children is treated as a charitable endeavour worthy of financial concessions from government, we are unlikely to see an end to the snobbery Liberals so abhor.
Howarth follows discussion of his seven elements of Liberalism with chapters about non-Liberals and anti-Liberals, which also touch upon ways we can counter their arguments, before a final one on the future of Liberalism. This warns us that:
Liberalism is never done. It cannot be completed. There is no Liberal Promised Land or ultimate stage of Liberal civilisation. In a way that is another political weakness. Liberals lack a messianic vision and a belief in inevitable victory. For them, nothing is inevitable, including the political survival of organised Liberalism itself. But it is also a strength, a feeling of responsibility for keeping Liberalism going.
All this is true, and it is a worry when the Liberal Democrat shadow chancellor tells its annual conference that "Some of us came to this party carrying the Orange Book. Some of us came carrying the banner of the SDP."
This displays an uncertain grasp of chronology and writes the mainstream of British Liberalism over the past century and more – the Liberalism of Lloyd George, Keynes and Jo Grimond – out of the party’s history altogether. But I don’t doubt that British Liberals will follow a maxim from Churchill, once a believer in our cause, and keep buggering on.
Jonathan Calder
No comments:
Post a Comment